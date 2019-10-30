Police Searching For Man With Felony Warrant In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man with an active felony warrant in Van Buren.

Police say 34-year-old Wayne Alan Lewis is wanted for aggravated assault on a family member, first-degree false imprisonment, interference with emergency communications and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Lewis is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he has tattoos on both arms and on his back.

If you see him, call the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-1234 immediately.