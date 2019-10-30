Poteau Church Adjusts Halloween Plans After Rain

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — With chances of a wintery mix and very cold temperatures ahead for Halloween, many churches around our area are switching up traditions and parents are taking action to keep their children warm.

“Well we’re gonna make sure we layer up right, maybe some hot chocolate, that’s what we did last year and it worked out really good, maybe we could do the fire pit in the front yard too,” said Mandy Callaway.

Even though it will be a cold night, the Callaways say their little ones won’t want to miss out on the Halloween fun.

“We always have a lot of trick-or-treaters so it’s fun and the kids like to hand out candy, they almost get more excited to hand it out than they do to go trick-or-treating,” Callaway said.

The family belongs to the Covenant Church in Poteau and helped volunteer Wednesday (Oct. 30) with a drive-thru trunk-or-treat instead of the church’s traditional Halloween event.

“Due to the weather we’ve improvised and the pastor came up with a brilliant plan of bagging all the candy up we’ll just do a drive-thru candy hand out,” Callaway said.

Cars filled with kiddos pulled around the back of the church and one at a time were handed a bag full of candy for each trick-or-treater.

“I’ve always been partial to the kiddos, they are always straight up honest with you and easy to excite. When we hand them a bag of candy tonight it will be all smiles and a lot of them won’t even have a costume on tonight but anyway we love kids and always have,” said Covenant Church Pastor Keith Williams.

Williams has been the pastor for 24 years and says they try to do something every year for Halloween, but this year was a little different.

“Most of the time we do a truck-or-treat out front on the parking lot with a carnival-style and with games and all, but with the rain and we weren’t sure if it was going to stop or not so we decided to put all of our candy in small bags and hand it to them tonight. We had to do the same thing last year,” Williams said.