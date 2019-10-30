River Valley Nursing Homes Ready For Trick Or Treaters

Posted 8:16 pm, October 30, 2019, by

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — This Halloween trick or treaters can add some local nursing homes to their stops for candy.

Residents at the homes are looking forward to seeing the kiddos in their costumes Thursday (Oct. 31) and giving away some sweet treats.

The following is a list of nursing homes prepared to hand out candy this Halloween.

Covington Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith
Legacy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith
Fianna Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith
• Central Arkansas Nursing in Fort Smith
Brookdale in Fort Smith
Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab  in Fort Smith
The Waters of Fort Smith on Wheeler Avenue in Fort Smith (starts at 5 p.m.)
Ashton Place in Barling (starts at 6 p.m.)
Crawford Health & Rehabilitation in Van Buren
Van Buren Health and Rehabilitation (from 4-6 p.m.)

Did we miss one? Let’s us know by emailing the details to news@kfsm.com or message us directly on Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.