River Valley Nursing Homes Ready For Trick Or Treaters

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — This Halloween trick or treaters can add some local nursing homes to their stops for candy.

Residents at the homes are looking forward to seeing the kiddos in their costumes Thursday (Oct. 31) and giving away some sweet treats.

The following is a list of nursing homes prepared to hand out candy this Halloween.

• Covington Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith

• Legacy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith

• Fianna Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith

• Central Arkansas Nursing in Fort Smith

• Brookdale in Fort Smith

• Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab in Fort Smith

• The Waters of Fort Smith on Wheeler Avenue in Fort Smith (starts at 5 p.m.)

• Ashton Place in Barling (starts at 6 p.m.)

• Crawford Health & Rehabilitation in Van Buren

• Van Buren Health and Rehabilitation (from 4-6 p.m.)

Did we miss one? Let’s us know by emailing the details to news@kfsm.com or message us directly on Facebook.