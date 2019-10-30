Springdale Robotics Team Represents U.S. In Worldwide Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale robotics team represented the United States in a worldwide competition last week.

The team came from the Don Tyson School of Innovation.

The team-Negative Root One got home late Monday night after their once in a lifetime opportunity.

Out of 7,000 teams across the nation, Negative Root One was chosen to represent the United States.

While preparing for the robotics competition, the team was sent a box of parts with no instructions to create their own robot and compete for the title of best in the world.

They competed against 191 other countries and finished 67th.

The team also came home with a silver medal for the engineering of their robot.

Root Negative One says they are thankful for the opportunity to represent the United States and Arkansas.