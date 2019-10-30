Walmart Says ‘Cheers’ To Beer And Wine Pickup Orders In NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Customers in Northwest Arkansas can raise their glasses to celebrate new Walmart pickup service options.

Adults 21 and up can now buy beer and wine using the convenience of Walmart Grocery Pickup.

Certain locations in our area, depending on local laws, will now allow the purchase of alcohol to those using the pickup service.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”

Customers will have to provide a valid photo ID before receiving the alcohol in their order. This option is included in 2,000 locations in 29 states, including California, Texas and Florida.

The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at the NWA stores listed below.

Bentonville, Ark.:

1400 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712

1703 E. Central Ave, Bentonville, AR 72712

205 N. Main Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

3510 Se 14Th St, Bentonville, AR 72712

3701 Se Dodson Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712

406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712

906 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712

Berryville, Ark.:

1000 W Trimble Ave, Berryville, AR 72616

Fayetteville, Ark.:

2690 E Citizens Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703

2875 W Martin Luther K, Fayetteville, AR 72704

3919 No. Mall Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703

660 W Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Harrison, Ark.:

161 N Walmart Dr, Harrison, AR 72601

Pea Ridge, Ark.:

240 Slack Street, Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Rogers, Ark.:

2110 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758

5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers, AR 72758

808 W. Walnut, Rogers, AR 72756

Siloam Springs, Ark.:

2901 Highway 412 E, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Springdale, Ark.:

2004 S Pleasant St, Springdale, AR 72764

3553 E Robinson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764

4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762

4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale, AR 72762

Pineville, Mo.:

100 Commercial Ln, Pineville, MO 64856

Locust Grove, Okla.:

800 E Main, Locust Grove, OK 74352

Here’s how the pickup service works: