Walmart Says ‘Cheers’ To Beer And Wine Pickup Orders In NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Customers in Northwest Arkansas can raise their glasses to celebrate new Walmart pickup service options.
Adults 21 and up can now buy beer and wine using the convenience of Walmart Grocery Pickup.
Certain locations in our area, depending on local laws, will now allow the purchase of alcohol to those using the pickup service.
“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”
Customers will have to provide a valid photo ID before receiving the alcohol in their order. This option is included in 2,000 locations in 29 states, including California, Texas and Florida.
The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at the NWA stores listed below.
Bentonville, Ark.:
- 1400 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
- 1703 E. Central Ave, Bentonville, AR 72712
- 205 N. Main Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
- 3510 Se 14Th St, Bentonville, AR 72712
- 3701 Se Dodson Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712
- 406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
- 906 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
Berryville, Ark.:
- 1000 W Trimble Ave, Berryville, AR 72616
Fayetteville, Ark.:
- 2690 E Citizens Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703
- 2875 W Martin Luther K, Fayetteville, AR 72704
- 3919 No. Mall Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703
- 660 W Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Harrison, Ark.:
- 161 N Walmart Dr, Harrison, AR 72601
Pea Ridge, Ark.:
- 240 Slack Street, Pea Ridge, AR 72751
Rogers, Ark.:
- 2110 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756
- 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758
- 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers, AR 72758
- 808 W. Walnut, Rogers, AR 72756
Siloam Springs, Ark.:
- 2901 Highway 412 E, Siloam Springs, AR 72761
Springdale, Ark.:
- 2004 S Pleasant St, Springdale, AR 72764
- 3553 E Robinson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764
- 4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762
- 4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale, AR 72762
Pineville, Mo.:
- 100 Commercial Ln, Pineville, MO 64856
Locust Grove, Okla.:
- 800 E Main, Locust Grove, OK 74352
Here’s how the pickup service works:
- User-Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart, which now includes a variety of adult beverages.
- Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Along with the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested, Walmart’s highly trained personal shoppers will carefully select each item in the order.
- Order and Choose a Pickup or Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a window of time they will pick up their order. If the order includes alcohol, pick up and delivery times may be limited by local law.
- Pickup: For the fastest pickup, customers can check-in through the Walmart Grocery app. Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange just for Grocery Pickup customers. If customers choose not to check in ahead of time, there will be a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the trunk of the customer’s car.
- Verification: At the time of pickup, the customer is required to provide valid photo identification verifying that they 21 years of age or older before receiving the alcohol products in their order.