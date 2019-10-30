WATCH: Update On Freezing Cold; Snow Chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold air continues to spill across Ozarks and into the River Valley. Most of the rainfall has ended with cloudy and drizzly conditions persisting into the evening. The colder air will continue into the overnight and the first part of the day on Thursday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s across NW Arkansas and a Freeze Watch for the River Valley with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s.

Expect a cold Halloween with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with wind chill values that evening falling into the 20s. Yikes!

-Garrett