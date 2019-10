A powerful system that swept across the Rockies, Plains, and Midwest has dropped temperatures for many Americans just in time for trick-or-treating on Halloween evening. In fact 100 million Americans will face temperatures in the 30s or colder from 6-10PM Thursday night.

The Atlantic Coast may be warmer but rain will be moving in thanks to a massive winter system. On the backside there will be heavy snow throughout parts of the western Great Lakes.

-5NEWS Weather