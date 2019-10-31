ARDOT Preparing For Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) — Employees at the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) planned on doing a winter weather practice run two months ago but had a big surprise when they had to go out and pretreat the roads the night before their meeting.

“It kind of took us by surprise I guess, we weren’t ready to jump into it in October, we thought we had about 30 more days,” said Ron Sligar ARDOT Area Maintenance Supervisor for Benton County.

Although they weren’t expecting the weather so soon, they did what they had to do.

After a night of unexpected practice, crews met up this morning to come up with a plan for the upcoming winter, saying Wednesday (Oct. 30) night helped them out.

“Well, it lets us see what’s working and what’s not working. Last night was just a minor deal. The only thing is we had to speed up hooking up all the equipment. We were going to save it for today and get everybody involved but we had to ramp it up a little bit last,” Sligar said.

On Thursday (Oct. 31) ARDOT crews mapped out routes, practiced hooking up equipment and loading and pumping salt into the trucks.

ARDOT has been preparing for snow since August so workers had everything they needed for the early snowfall.

They say they constantly watch the weather to make sure they’re a step ahead of the winter storms and their main job is to be prepared and keep the roads safe.