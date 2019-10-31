Blytheville, Fort Smith First Two Stops For Arkansas Scenic Tourism Photo Exhibit

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Arkansas’ natural beauty will be showcased in a traveling exhibit produced by Arkansas Tourism. The Ritz Theater in Blytheville will be the first location to host “Arkansas’s Scenic Tourism Landscapes.”

An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5, and past and present photographers for Arkansas Tourism will be on hand to discuss their works and works of others with Arkansas Tourism on display in the exhibit.

“Tourism is a major economic driver in Arkansas’s economy, and photography plays an important role in inspiring visitation to the state,” said Jim Dailey, director of Arkansas Tourism. “The work of our photographers has been featured in publications across the globe, and we’re so pleased to share their images with all Arkansans through this new exhibit.”

The exhibit’s second stop will be at the Fort Smith Convention center mid-February through mid-May.

