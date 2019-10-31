× Budweiser Clydesdales Visits Utah To Hold ‘Funeral’ For 3.2% Beer

SALT LAKE CITY — Budweiser made a special trip to Utah with its iconic Clydesdale horses this week to celebrate the upcoming change in beer laws.

The company hosted a “spooky Halloween funeral” for 3.2 percent beer Wednesday night as the state prepares to start selling 5 percent alcohol-by-volume (4% alcohol-by-weight) in grocery and convenience stores on Friday. Hundreds gathered for the event.

The Budweiser Clydesdales and a “ghoulish group of pallbearers” proceeded through downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday outside Vivint Smart Home Arena. They made their way to the corner of 200 South and State Street where they visited nearby bars.

“Rest in peace 3.2 beer. Bud HEAVY IS HERE!” the company said in the announcement.