Cause Of Death For Arkansas Hunter Attacked By Deer Released

(KFSM) — The cause of death has been released for an Arkansas hunter who was attacked by a deer he had just shot.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 66-year-old Thomas Alexander did not die solely from the injuries inflicted by the deer.

Alexander’s accidental death was caused by pre-existing medical conditions, but was complicated by the deer attack, according to a preliminary report from Baxter County Coroner Brad Hays.

Alexander was hunting on Oct. 22 near Yellville when he shot a buck late that afternoon.

Around 6:15 p.m. that day, Alexander texted his cousin and asked him to meet at his house to help process the deer.

According to the press release, Alexander’s wife and cousin became concerned when he hadn’t shown up. That’s when his cousin decided to go check on him.

The cousin found Alexander still alive, but badly injured near his UTV. He was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home where he later died.

Chief of Communications at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Keith Stephens said during the initial investigation, it was concluded that Alexander approached the deer to check if he had killed it.

Stephens said that the deer then attacked Alexander while the 66-year-old was inspecting the animal, leaving him with serious injuries.