Fall Color In The Ozarks Nears Peak This Weekend

Some of the best Fall color across the Ozark Mountains and all of Northwest Arkansas are nearing peak and expected to be at full color the first full week of November; including this upcoming weekend (Nov 2/3).

In 2018, Fall color peaked around November 3rd for the Ozarks with the farther latitudes about a week later. This appears to be happening again this year and coincides with the later arrival of cooler Fall temperatures.

Fall colors change from north-to-south and correspond with the the decrease sun angle which first happens in the high latitudes.

Places like Mt Magazine or Mt Nebo in the valley have already started to see color with much more expected in the next week.

Farther south in the Ouachitas, the prime time for the Talimena Scenic Drive should be next weekend; although you won’t be disappointed if you go this weekend. The recent cold snaps and cool afternoon have really accelerate the Fall colors.

After the middle of the month, most colors will be past peak.

-Garrett