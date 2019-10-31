× Lincoln Woman Gets Probation For Setting Fire In March

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Lincoln woman was given three years probation for setting fire to a man’s home in March.

Lisa Bohannan, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Oct. 29) in Washington County Circuit Court to reckless burning.

Bohannan was sentenced under Act 346, which allows non-violent, first-time offenders to have their record expunged if they complete their probation.

Firefighters responded March 2 to a structure fire on Bush Road, where they found smoke coming from a home.

Two neighbors said they saw Bohannan pull up to the home before the fire and leave shortly afterward, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The neighbors said they tried to put out the fire before calling for help.

When authorities arrived, Bohannan told the Washington County Fire Marshal’s office she had only been to Dollar General and no one else had driven her car.

The fire marshal was able to view store surveillance footage, which showed Bohannan buying lighter fluid, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found receipts for the flammable liquid, which was purchased prior to the fire.