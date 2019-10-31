Nestlé Recalls Cookie Dough Due To Potential Rubber Pieces Found In Product

Photo Gallery
(KFSM) — Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall for a variety of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces, the company said in a press release.
The recall only applies to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products listed below, with batch codes starting with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295:
- Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
- Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
- Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)
- M&M’S Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)
- M&M’S Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)
- M&M’S Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)
Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Look for the four-digit batch code after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753. Additional product information is available here.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported due to food-grade rubber pieces being found in certain products.
If you have additional questions, please call 1-800-681-1676.