Northwest Arkansas Nursing Homes Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters

October 31, 2019

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) – This Halloween trick-or-treaters can add some local nursing homes to their stops for candy.

Residents at the homes are looking forward to seeing the kiddos in their costumes Thursday (Oct. 31) and giving away some sweet treats.

The following is a list of nursing homes prepared to hand out candy this Halloween.

Did we miss one? Let’s us know by emailing the details to news@kfsm.com or message us directly on Facebook.

If you are looking for locations in the River Valley you can find them here.

