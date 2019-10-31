× Northwest Arkansas Nursing Homes Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) – This Halloween trick-or-treaters can add some local nursing homes to their stops for candy.

Residents at the homes are looking forward to seeing the kiddos in their costumes Thursday (Oct. 31) and giving away some sweet treats.

The following is a list of nursing homes prepared to hand out candy this Halloween.

Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation Center

North Hills Life Care & Rehab in Fayetteville (6:00 – 7:30 p.m.)

Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville (7:00 – 8:00 p.m.)

Morningside in Springdale (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows in Springdale (6:00 – 7:30 p.m.)

Walnut Grove Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Springdale (starts at 4:30 p.m.)