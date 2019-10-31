Northwest Arkansas Trunk or Treat Events Forced Indoors This Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KFSM)--The cold weather forced a lot of Halloween activities indoors this year.

Meanwhile, the students at West Fork Elementary are showing off their Halloween costumes by parading down the halls.

Superheroes, witches, and princesses got a visit later by their local fire and police departments.

“We just wanted to make a safe place for kids to come, especially in this rural area. There’s not a lot of places to be able to walk and trick-or-treat. Even I live out where my kids can’t. So, it’s a safe place where they can come where it’s warm, and they get candy and have a good time," Sarah Maska, a West Fork Elementary teacher, said.

This is only the second year West Fork has had a trunk or treat event. It's a tradition they hope to continue no matter how cold it is.

“Last year it was kind of a last-minute move in with the pouring rain so, this year we had a little bit more time to plan," Maska said.

The city of Bella Vista had a good turnout of trick-or-treaters.

Kids had to go inside for candy but still get to hang out with police officers and firefighters.

“The kids can still come and see the trucks and cars, but the actually trick-or-treating candy giveaway will be inside this year," Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista Communications Director said.

In Gravette, local businesses helped sponsor this year’s trunk or treat hosted by both the police and fire departments.

This year they went above and beyond for the kids with indoor activities like giant Jenga, a bounce house, and cornhole.

Plus, a fresh hotdog hot off the grill.

“It always seems to fall where it gets a little cool, but this is going to be one of the coldest ones. It’s a safe alternative to kids being out on the street. It gives them a good safe place to come up and get trusted candy in a safe place," Gravette Fire Chief David Orr said.

The cold may have caused some plans to change, but it didn't stop Halloween 2019.