One Of The Coldest Halloweens On Record

Posted 7:10 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, October 31, 2019

A chilly and windy Halloween is on tap across Arkansas and Oklahoma. All the rain, mist, snowflakes, and clouds are heading out but being replaced with frigid air. A wind chill in the 20s and 30s will be in effect for the majority of the day, but sunshine returns for the second half of the day.

October 31, 2019 — in TOP 5 for coldest Halloweens on record for both NWA and the River Valley

VIDEO FORECAST

HALLOWEEN HOUR-BY-HOUR

Highs:  Low-to-mid 40s with clearing skies

TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST

We'll drop back into the 30s throughout the evening with wind chills in the 20s.

-Matt

