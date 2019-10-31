× Parolee Who Led Police On Chase Behind Bars

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man who led Elkins Police and other law enforcement agencies on a chase has been arrested on a slew of charges.

John Gaunt, 24, of Fayetteville was booked into the Washington County Detention Center early Tuesday morning after leading Elkins Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit. Part of the pursuit went through Fayetteville, where it eventually ended, so he faces charges in that city, as well.

Elkins Police said they attempted to pull Gaunt over early Tuesday morning, but he fled through their city and Washington County before leading them on a chase through Fayetteville. He now faces charges ranging from stealing a vehicle to not using his turn signal.

Gaunt was also on parole.

Part of the chase was witnessed by our 5NEWS team at MLK Boulevard and Hill Avenue. A police officer pulled in front of the 5NEWS vehicle and stopped it as the chase approached. Our 5NEWS reporter was able to capture Gaunt’s vehicle as it drove by while being pursued east on MLK Boulevard before turning right onto South School Avenue and eventually stopping.

Gaunt faces the following charges.

From Elkins Police:

Fictitious vehicle license/registration

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

Parking in a handicap space

Failing to signal

Failure to yield to pedestrians

Driving off the pavement

Driving vehicle in unsafe conditions

Operating an unsafe vehicle

Failure to turn on lights

Speeding

Reckless driving

Fleeing

Driving on suspended/revoked license

Driving left of center

From Washington County Sheriff’s Office:

Fleeing

First-degree criminal mischief

Reckless driving

Theft by receiving

From Fayetteville Police Department:

5 counts of first-degree criminal mischief

2 counts of commercial burglary

3 counts of theft of motor vehicle

He also faces a Department of Corrections charge of parole violation.

Gaunt is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning (Nov. 1). He is in the detention center on a $15,000 bond.