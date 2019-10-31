Rogers Home-School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault

Posted 1:38 pm, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:15PM, October 31, 2019

Alisa Andrews

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers homeschool teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.

Alisa Andrews, 50, was arrested Wednesday (Oct. 30) in connection with first-degree sexual assault — a Class A felony.

The girl’s parents said she told them she’d been having an inappropriate relationship with Andrews, who teaches a biology class at Rogers Christian Church to a small group of teens, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The documents don’t outline any sexual contact occurring on church property.

Andrews is free on a $25,000 bond. She’s due Dec. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class A felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

