× Stabbing Suspect Jailed On Battery, Rape Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man wanted in the stabbing of a woman is now in the Washington County Detention Center.

Levi Land, 38, was booked on Wednesday evening on charges of first-degree battery and rape. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police said officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a home on Gabbard Drive about 11:30 a.m. to find a woman stabbed. She was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Murphy said.

Land, the suspect, had fled the scene and was found in Madison County. He fled from officers and abandoned his vehicle on a county road after a pursuit, the fled on foot.

The details of his arrest were not yet available.

Land is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning (Nov. 1).