Stabbing Suspect Jailed On Battery, Rape Charges

Posted 4:59 am, October 31, 2019, by

Levi Land

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man wanted in the stabbing of a woman is now in the Washington County Detention Center.

Levi Land, 38, was booked on Wednesday evening on charges of first-degree battery and rape. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police said officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a home on Gabbard Drive about 11:30 a.m. to find a woman stabbed. She was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Murphy said.

Land, the suspect, had fled the scene and was found in Madison County. He fled from officers and abandoned his vehicle on a county road after a pursuit, the fled on foot.

The details of his arrest were not yet available.

Land is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning (Nov. 1).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.