Toyland Makes Its Way To The Downtown Bentonville Square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Walmart vendors will be flooding the Downtown Bentonville Square with this holiday season’s latest toys for kiddos to check out.

On Friday (Nov. 1) the Downtown Bentonville Square will be turned into a giant neighborhood block party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the First Friday/Toyland event.

During the Toyland event, kids get the opportunity to try out the newest toys while also seeing some of their favorite characters from popular movies and TV shows like Peppa Pig, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Some vendors even give away free toys all day.

There will be riding electric toys, a rock wall, an inflatable super slide and much more.

It’s free and open to the public, but it gets crowded fast so everyone is encouraged to show up early.

A parking map and more information can be found on the event’s website.