AETN And Arkansas Libraries To Hold Statewide ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Sweater Drive

CONWAY, Ark. (KFSM) — AETN (The Arkansas Educational Television Network) and 30 Arkansas libraries partnered up to hold the 6th ‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood’ Sweater drive starting Friday (Nov. 1). The sweaters collected, will be donated to those in need.

The sweater drive is named after TV series ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’, PBS’ longest-running children’s series which earned four Daytime Emmys. This sweater drive is a tribute to Fred Rogers and his good example of being a caring neighbor. The drive will be held for the entire month of November.

“Fred Rogers devoted his life to ensuring that children and their families had the educational and emotional tools they needed to grow and prosper,” AETN Executive Director Courtney Pledger said. “He is a true public media icon, and AETN is proud to further his legacy by working with outstanding library and charity partners across the state through the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.”

Last year, the sweater drive collected more than 5000 sweaters. This year they are hoping to collect more sweaters for neighbors in need. Community members are asked to donate new or gently used sweaters. The collected sweaters will be donated to those in need through a variety of local charities and the Salvation Army. The donated sweaters can be dropped off at AETN headquarters in Conway at 350 Donaghey Ave, Conway, AR 72034 or at any of the participating libraries listed below.

Alma Public Library.

Arkansas River Valley Regional Library Headquarters (Dardanelle).

Arkansas State Library (Little Rock).

Barton Library (El Dorado).

Boyd T. and Mollie Gattis Logan County Library (Paris).

Cabot Public Library.

Charleston Public Library.

Cross County Public Library (Wynne).

Dumas Public Library.

Eudora Branch Library.

Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library.

Franklin County Public Library (Ozark).

Garland County Library (Hot Springs).

Gentry Public Library.

Gravette Public Library.

Johnson County Public Library (Clarksville).

Logan County Library (Booneville).

Marjorie Walker McCrary Public Library (Lonoke).

McGehee Branch Library.

Monticello Branch Library.

Sevier County De Queen Branch Library.

Star City Branch Library.

St. Paul Public Library.

Van Buren Public Library.

Warren Branch Library.

To find out more information on the Mister Rogers’ Sweater drive, click here.