Arkansas State Cornerback Nathan Page Arrested

Posted 8:36 am, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35AM, November 1, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State cornerback Nathan Page has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery to a pregnant woman and suspended from the team.

Handcuffs. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

Craighead County Detention Center records show the 20-year-old Page was arrested Wednesday. The university later said Page has been suspended from the team pending further information.

Page remained in jail Thursday morning pending a probable cause hearing. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Page, a sophomore, was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following a game in which he recorded a career-high two interceptions, a pass breakup, and two tackles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.