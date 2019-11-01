Baptist Health Offering Free Flu Shots In The River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Baptist Health is offering free influenza vaccines for adults in the River Valley. They will be offering free vaccinations for one week while supplies last.

The vaccinations will be available from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22. The list of dates and locations is found below:

Monday, Nov. 18: Baptist Health-Fort Smith, 1001 Towson Ave., Fort Smith

Baptist Health-Fort Smith, 1001 Towson Ave., Fort Smith Tuesday, Nov 19: Baptist Health Family Clinic – Gothic Ridge Road, 14 Gothic Ridge Road, Van Buren

Baptist Health Family Clinic – Gothic Ridge Road, 14 Gothic Ridge Road, Van Buren Wednesday, Nov 20: Baptist Health Family Clinic-Massard, 6100 Massard Road, Fort Smith

Baptist Health Family Clinic-Massard, 6100 Massard Road, Fort Smith Thursday, Nov 21: Baptist Health Family Clinic-Greenwood, 1480 West Center St., Greenwood

Baptist Health Family Clinic-Greenwood, 1480 West Center St., Greenwood Friday, Nov 22: Baptist Health-Van Buren, 211 Crawford Memorial Drive, Van Buren

Baptist Health asks to bring proof of health insurance. Adults with no health insurance will still be able to receive the free influenza vaccination.

Arkansas doctors are urging everyone to get vaccinated as the flu season arrives. The first flu-related death for the 2019-2020 season has been reported in Arkansas according to The Arkansas Department of Health.

According to Dr. Hansen, flu symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and body aches.