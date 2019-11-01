Bentonville Launches 311 System Connecting Citizens To City Services

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Bentonville has created a system that will make it easier for its residents to connect to non-emergency city services.

Bentonville 311 is a system that allows residents to report any concerns they may have regarding the city, such as graffiti, traffic signal issues, water quality and construction problems, among others. Residents may submit their concerns and will receive an email notification informing them when the concern is accepted, assigned and completed.

This is part of Mayor Stephanie Orman’s initiative to enhance digital communication for residents while providing transparency. The system works on any digital device.

“Our goal is to increase communication with our citizens and make it easier for them to report a concern in our city,” Orman said. “With 311, our hope is that citizens will utilize the system at home, while they are traveling in the city or even while they are on the bike trails. This also allows us to track concerns and progress internally, which provides accountability for staff. Our citizens are the eyes and ears of the community and 311 will enhance the connection with city services.”

This new system is designed to provide Bentonville residents with openness, innovation, and accountability when it comes to requests and concerns about city services.