Bentonville Police Searching For Dollar General Robbery Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville police are looking for a robbery suspect who injured a Dollar General employee.

Police said the man stole two cellphones from an employee at the store at 2107 S. Walton Blvd., causing minor injuries to the employee.

The man was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He left the area in a dark SUV.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Bentonville police at 479-271-3170.