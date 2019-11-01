Clear Skies And Staying Cool For Friday

Except for some localized fog around Fort Smith and Van Buren, we’ll wake up to clear skies this morning and end the day with clear skies. High pressure is building across Arkansas and Oklahoma, keeping us dry for Friday and heading into the weekend. Highs will slowly return to the 50s and 60s the next few days.

DID YOU SEE? — A few snowflakes fell around Fort Smith and Van Buren within some fog clouds that developed early Friday morning. Pic credit: Kathy Kirby

Lots of sunshine is expected the next few days after rain and snow earlier this week. The next chance for rain may not arrive until the middle of next week.

