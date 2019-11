CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies are searching for a teen who was last seen on Halloween night.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Elizabeth Ladd was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 31) at her home, which is between Alma and Van Buren.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a red jacket and white shoes.

If you see Ladd or know where she might be, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 479-474-2581.