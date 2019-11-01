Chicken House Catches Fire In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — An old chicken house has caught fire in Springdale.

The Springdale Fire Department is responding to the fire in the area of 64th Street and Apple Road.

Smoke from the fire can be seen as far north as Bentonville and as far south as Prairie Grove.

According to the Springdale Police Department, there were no chickens inside when the building caught fire and that it is used to store hay.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It is not clear if there are any injuries at this moment.

