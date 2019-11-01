Colder And Drier November Expected For The Ozarks

The Climate Prediction Center has released their outlook for the month of November.

PRECIPITATION

Overall there are not many strong signals for wetter or drier conditions nationwide, except for the central Rockies and the Sierra Nevada. There is a slight sign for slightly less-than-normal precipitation for the Ozarks.

TEMPERATURE

An amplified ridge expected in the west will force cooler air down from Canada for much of the eastern 2/3 of the USA. This includes Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

DAYLIGHT

-Lose 47 minutes of daylight from Nov 1st to Nov 30th

-Losing about 90 seconds of light per day over the course of the month.

-Matt