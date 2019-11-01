Eagle Crest Golf Course In Alma Closing

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — Eagle Crest Golf Course in Alma will be closing December 1, 2019, according to a newsletter that was sent to Eagle Crest Player’s Card holders.

After opening in 1997, Eagle Crest Golf Course became one of the premier golf courses in the River Valley.

Debra Mick-Brittain, speaking for the Trustees of EC Golf Course Limited Partnership, said the decision to close has not been an easy one.

The newsletter states anyone with questions about the closure is asked to call 479-632-8857. Details about reimbursements for Player’s Card holders and club memberships will be answered.

The Eagle Crest Golf Course has been listed for sale.

The course is part of the Natural State Golf Trail as well as a qualifying site for the Fort Smith Classic of the Nationwide Tour. In 2008 Eagle Crest received a 4 star rating from Golf Digest “Best Places to Play.”