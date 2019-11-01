Fire Destroys Olde Tyme Resturant In Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KFSM) — The Mountain Home square was lit up in flames as a popular restaurant was destroyed by a fire on Thursday (Oct. 31) night.

The fire broke out at the Old Tyme Restaurant on the Square around 11:40 p.m.

Photos and videos of the scene were shared on social media by the Mountain Home Fire/Rescue Department. Flames could be seen spreading through the building as firefighters worked to secure the building.

KAIT News 8 reports that no one was injured in the fire, according to Mountain Home Fire Chief Ken Williams.

It took over five hours for firefighters to put out the flames.

The owner of Old Tyme Restaurant on the Square took to Facebook to say:

“As some of you may have heard we had a fire at Olde Tyme. It is a complete loss. I want to thank MHFD and MHPD for their hard work and for saving the Mountain Home square. I want to thank my customers for supporting us for over 13 years. I want to thank my dedicated employees who came to sit with me when all we could do is watch it go up in flames I love you all thank you.”

What caused the fire is still under investigation.