Fort Smith Veterans & Active Military Members Invited For Free Lunch At Texas Roadhouse

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort The ninth year, Texas Roadhouse in Fort Smith is inviting veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy a free lunch on Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans – including all active, retired, or former U.S. military – can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu that includes a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides and any Coca-Cola product, sweet tee/iced tea or coffee during lunch.

Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

“Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces. Each year, we honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military,” the company said in a news release.

The free lunch lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse in Fort Smith is located at 3111 S. 74th Street.