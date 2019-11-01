‘Free Cat Friday’ At Fayetteville Animal Shelter Hopes To Unite Felines With Forever Homes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Cat lovers rejoice because the Fayetteville Animal Shelter will be hosting its 8th annual Free Cat Friday.

Cat adoptions will be free on Friday (Nov. 8) at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter to help empty the cages and help cats and kittens find their forever home.

“We currently have almost 30 cats and kittens needing loving homes,” said Justine Lentz, animal services superintendent. “This can be a really slow time of year for adoptions, so we want to encourage people who have been thinking about adopting a cat or kitten to come visit us.”

All of the available cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to going to their new home.

The shelter will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shelter employees encourage adopters to fill out the adoption applications in advance so they have time to get them approved before the event.

Applications can be picked up at the shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville, or on the animal shelter’s website: www.fayetteville-ar.gov/adoptapet.

Over the past eight years, the Fayetteville Animal Shelter has found new homes for almost 500 cats and kittens through the Free Cat Friday event alone.

“We find that people want to give homes to these cats and kittens, and our adopters find it really rewarding to be a part of a large community effort to save lives,” Lentz said.