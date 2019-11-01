Frozen Raspberries, Berry Mixes Sold At Aldi’s Being Recalled On Hepatitis A Fears

Wawona Frozen Foods announced it was recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries over concern they might be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The raspberry and raspberry mixes were packaged under brand names for Aldi’s and Raley’s private labels.

The recall is voluntary due to a positive test result found as part of a government sampling program. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall applies to the following units:

Aldi: Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

Raley’s: Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

Those who have purchased the products should discard them or return them to the store for a refund. Those with questions can call Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can cause a mild illness for a few weeks or a severe illness for several months. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice, abdominal pain, dark urine or loss of appetite.