Goodwill Industries Of Arkansas Needing Donations After Recent Tornadoes

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Goodwill Industries Of Arkansas is in need of donations after two tornadoes touched down in Northwest Arkansas, damaging their donation center and career center in Siloam Springs on October 21.

The first tornado that touched down made its way from Oklahoma to Benton County. Shortly after, a second EF2 tornado touched down causing damages across the region. Homes, trees, and businesses including Goodwill Industries were strongly impacted from Siloam Springs to Avoca.

The damages to the donation centers have destroyed a lot of the donated items which fund The Excel Center with their sales. Employees and services have been relocated to other areas while repairs are underway, but donations are still needed.

“The sale of donated items allows Goodwill to provide education, training and career services to Arkansans – helping them advance their careers and better support their families,” said Goodwill Industries of Arkansas CEO Brian Marsh. “Without donations of clothes and household items, those programs risk a funding shortfall.”

Donations are currently being accepted at the following Northwest Arkansas locations, with the exception of Siloam Springs.

https://goodwillar.org/store-locations/

Donations are tax-deductible. An IRS donation valuation guide can be found at http://bit.ly/330k1f2.