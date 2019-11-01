× Homeless Man Gets 15 Years For Attacking Woman On Fayetteville Trail

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A homeless man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attacking a woman on a Fayetteville trail last year.

James Dacy, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Oct. 29) in Washington County Circuit Court to kidnapping and third-degree battery.

Dacy will also have to register as a sex offender.

Fayetteville police arrested Dacy on May 18, 2018, after he attacked a woman on the Scull Creek Trail.

Dacy dragged the woman to a nearby pond and tried to sexually assault her before she was able to fight him off, according to an arrest report.

Police found Dacy covered in dirt and blood a short time later.

Dacy told police he believed had just assaulted someone because he saw a beautiful girl and “got horny” before blacking out, according to the report.

Dacy also told police he had a “rape disorder” that stemmed from abuse he suffered as a child.

The woman later identified Dacy as her attacker.