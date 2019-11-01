Homeless Man Gets 15 Years For Attacking Woman On Fayetteville Trail

Posted 2:55 pm, November 1, 2019, by

James Dacy

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A homeless man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attacking a woman on a Fayetteville trail last year.

James Dacy, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Oct. 29) in Washington County Circuit Court to kidnapping and third-degree battery.

Dacy will also have to register as a sex offender.

Fayetteville police arrested Dacy on May 18, 2018, after he attacked a woman on the Scull Creek Trail.

Dacy dragged the woman to a nearby pond and tried to sexually assault her before she was able to fight him off, according to an arrest report.

Police found Dacy covered in dirt and blood a short time later.

Dacy told police he believed had just assaulted someone because he saw a beautiful girl and “got horny” before blacking out, according to the report.

Dacy also told police he had a “rape disorder” that stemmed from abuse he suffered as a child.

The woman later identified Dacy as her attacker.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.