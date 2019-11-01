× Pea Ridge Park To Honor Military For Veteran’s Day With Military Timeline Event

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — The Pea Ridge National Military Park will honor the U.S. soldier for Veteran’s Day with a special event next Saturday (Nov. 9).

The park will present a military timeline of the U.S. soldier with living historians in period uniforms representing soldiers from the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the U.S./Mexican War, the American Civil War and World War I. The historians will educate the public on the uniforms, equipment and experiences of soldiers from the respective eras.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.

The park is located about 10 miles north of Rogers on U.S. 62.

Those interested in more information about the 4,300-acre battlefield park can visit them on Facebook or visit their website.