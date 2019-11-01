× Students Skip School, Head To Capitol To Show Support For Teachers Considering A Strike

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — More than 3,000 Little Rock students skipped school on Wednesday in support of their teachers, who are considering going on strike. Many students called in sick to make a point.

Along with skipping class, some students stood outside of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office in hopes of sharing their opinion on the matter.

Little Rock School District has been gearing up for a teacher strike for a few weeks.

The protest comes after the state Board of Education decided it would longer recognize the teacher’s union.

The Little Rock School District is planning to continue their normal schedule on Monday despite the scheduled strike.

In efforts to keep from canceling class, the school district has hired more than 200 new substitute teachers and will offer double pay to substitutes filling in during the strike.

Along with teachers, many students are not happy with the decision of their state school board to do away with the union.

Many students planned to make a stand by waiting outside of Governor Hutchinson’s office Wednesday in hopes of having a meeting.

Students waited an hour before his staff announced he could not meet them that day.

Although Governor Hutchinson did not meet with the students on Wednesday, his staff says he plans to meet with the students and hear their thoughts at a later date.