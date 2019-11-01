Wettest October On Record For Fayetteville; 5th Wettest In Fort Smith

Several rounds of rainfall during the month of October pushed the rainfall records towards the top in both Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

2019 is the Wettest October on Record for Fayetteville with over 1ft of rain; besting the old record of 10.69″ set in 2009.

In Fort Smith, 2019 will go down as the 5th wettest on record with 9.41″ of rainfall. The wettest October on record was 12.05 set back in 1951.

Accurate weather record keeping started in Fayetteville back in 1949 while Fort Smith’s data record goes back to the late 1800s.

Year-to-date, Fayetteville is 18.23 above normal with 59.41″ (Normal is 41.18″). Fort Smith is more than two-feet above normal rainfall with 62.22″ (Normal is 37.73). Both locations are one track to make 2019 one of the wettest years on record.

-Garrett