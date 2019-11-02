Coffee Shop Opens In Bentonville Public Library

(TB&P) — Coffee shop 211 Café recently opened inside of Bentonville Public Library at 405 S. Main St., three blocks south of the downtown Bentonville square. Guatemala natives Mauricio and Norma Guerrero are the owners.

211 Café features pour overs such as AeroPress, V60, Chemex and French press.

“Coffee is the dream,” Mauricio Guerrero said. “Coffee is more than a drink. It is an icebreaker.” He brought his love of coffee to Bentonville five years ago. He explained that coffee creates community. “Nobody is a stranger here,” he said.

The café offers specialty coffee drinks, teas and other beverages. The food menu includes area vendors and meals that are made fresh on-site. 211 Café is open the same hours as the library: Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business has four employees.

