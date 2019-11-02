Copy And Paste Sunday Forecast

High pressure is keeping us relatively cool, but dry weather-wise. We slowly warm the next few days before the next system moves in bringing rain.

We "fall back" tonight and gain an extra hour. The new sunrise time will be before 7AM, but sunset will now be closer to 5PM.

Despite the changing times, the forecast will similar tomorrow.

Northwest Arkansas will start off chilly, but warm to near 60 for the afternoon.

There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the low 60s for highs in the River Valley.

The next chance for rain begins on Tuesday.

-Sabrina