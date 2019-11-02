Day Of The Dead Festival Held In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM)-- The Bentonville Public Library and The Museum of Native American History (MONAH) celebrated the Mexican holiday "Dia de Los Muertos" which means Day of the Dead.

The Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated in Mexico to commemorate their loved ones who have passed. It is a two day holiday celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Some of the traditions include grave cleaning and decorating, setting up altars, decorating sugar skulls, and sharing stories, all in honor of the people whom they've lost.

In many places in Mexico, huge parades and festivals are held honoring the dead. This tradition is also celebrated every year throughout parts of Central and South America.

"When you have a loss, the pain is here," says Lourdes Valverde, event organizer, as she puts her hand over her chest, "and you don't want to speak about the person because it's too hard! And then with this tradition, you can speak about the people you loved."

The Dia de Los Muertos festival was held in the Bentonville Public Library on Friday (Nov. 1) and Saturday (Nov. 2). Family-friendly activities took place for all ages. A free showing of Disney and Pixar's movie Coco was played, there was an art exhibition, musical performances, food, face painting traditional crafts and vendors, mask decorating and more.

The toy company Mattel recently released a Dia De Los Muertos Barbie Doll in honor of this holiday. The Day of the Dead Barbie doll “honors the traditions, symbols, and rituals often seen throughout this time,” said Mattel. The company is currently sold out.