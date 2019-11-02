× Game Day Blog: Boyd Breaks Free As Hogs Get On Scoreboard

10:24, 2nd Quarter – The Hogs defense got the stop it needed and then the offense got the big play they needed. Boyd broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run up the home sideline as Arkansas shows some life. Boyd now has 79 yards rushing on just five carries. Mississippi State 17, Arkansas 7

11:31, 2nd Quarter – Arkansas desperately needed to get a defensive stop and they did just that as MSU picks up just two yards. Hogs will have great field position as they take over their own 40.

12:37, 2nd Quarter – Another drive and another three-and-out for the Hogs. Offense is doing nothing against State and the Bulldogs take over at their own 8 after the third Arkansas punt in the first 18 minutes of the game.

14:04, 2nd Quarter – MSU marched 68 yards in 11 plays but had to settle for a short field goal after TJ Smith made a play on third down to prevent QB Tommy Stevens from scrambling for a first down. Time of possession is 13:05 for the Bulldogs compared to just 2:51 for Arkansas. Mississippi State 17, Arkansas 0

0:00, 1st Quarter – It’s been all Mississippi State in the first quarter as they piled up 226 yards in the first 15 minutes compared to just 27 for Arkansas. Bulldogs inside the red zone as they move to the second period.

4:07, 1st Quarter – Another empty drive for Arkansas as they go three-and-out that included two passes well off the mark from Ben Hicks. Bulldogs get the ball back at their own 24 looking to add to their 14 point lead.

5:31, 1st Quarter – After picking up a fourth down conversion, Osirus Mitchell rose above Arkansas defensive back Ladarius Bishop for a jump ball and a 33-yard touchdown pass. Bulldogs in control midway through the first quarter. Bulldogs 14, Razorbacks 0

11:01, 1st Quarter – Rakeem Boyd broke a 22-yard run on the first offensive play for Arkansas but they picked up just three yards in their next three plays as the Hogs punt it away. MSU takes over at their own 20 after a touchback.

12:11, 1st Quarter – The SEC’s leading rusher broke free for 62 yards on the game’s first play and then Kylin Hill punched it in two plays later as Mississippi State already has a lead. Bulldogs 7, Razorbacks 0

