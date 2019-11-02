× Hogs Blown Out On Homecoming

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It wasn’t raining on Homecoming Day inside Razorback Stadium but it was pouring points on the visiting sideline.

Mississippi State scored early and often as they rolled over Arkansas for a 54-24 win as the Razorbacks lose a sixth straight game this season.

The Hogs are still winless in the SEC under coach Chad Morris as they have lost 14 straight under their current coach and 16 straight overall.

The Bulldogs shredded the Arkansas defense in the first half as they rolled up more than 300 yards rushing in the first half led by 192 from Kylin Hill, who came into the game leading the SEC in rushing yards. Things didn’t get much better in the second half as Mississippi State finished with 460 yards on the ground and totaled 640 yards of offense, the most allowed by the Razorbacks this season.

KJ Jefferson got his first playing action of the season at quarterback for Arkansas and the freshman quarterback led an impressive scoring drive. He picked up 26 yards rushing and connected with Treylon Burks for a 32-yard completion. Jefferson capped a four play, 75-yard drive with a five yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.