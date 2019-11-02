Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Greta Thunberg As A ‘Leader Of Our Time’

(CNN) — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has a lot of fans — and Leonardo DiCaprio is one of them.

The celebrated actor on Friday posted a photo of himself with the 16-year-old activist on Instagram.

“There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways — but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time,” DiCaprio said in the caption.

DiCaprio added that “history will judge us” for what the world does today for its future generations to give them “the same liveable planet” that has been taken for granted.

Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmental activist. His Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation “supports projects around the world that build climate resiliency, protect vulnerable wildlife and restore balance to threatened ecosystems and communities.”

Earlier this week, Thunberg said she was awarded the Nordic Council’s 2019 Environmental Award. The teen climate activist declined the price, declaring that the climate movement “does not need any more awards,” but it needs politicians and people to listen.

“I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over,” DiCaprio said.

The young activist captured the world’s attention in August 2018 when she skipped school and stood outside the Swedish Parliament to demand a stronger response to climate change.

She has since become a youth leader advocating for environmental policies all over the world. In September, she delivered an impassioned rebuke to world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit.