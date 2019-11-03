Centerton Man Dies In House Fire

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — A Centerton man died early Sunday (Nov. 3) morning after a fire destroyed a home on Monica Drive.

The fire broke out at the two-story home just after 6 a.m.

The Centerton Fire Chief confirmed 64-year old John Nichols is the man who died in the fire.

Nichols and his family were in the home when the fire started.

His family was able to escape using a deck. They called 911 and tried to save Nichols who was still inside but were unsuccessful.

Highfill, Decatur, Centerton, and the Benton County Fire Marshal all responded to the fire.

The home was a total loss, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The county Fire Marshal will be investigating tomorrow or Tuesday.