Fishing, Outdoor Legend Jerry McKinnis Dies

(TB&P) –Fishing legend Jerry McKinnis, former B.A.S.S. co-owner and founder of JM Associates, died Sunday morning (Nov. 3), according to a report from BASSMaster.com. He was 82 years old and had recently developed an infection that left him hospitalized.

McKinnis produced a long-running decades-long series of fishing and outdoor programming that included shows for ESPN, including “The Fishin’ Hole.”

According to BASSMaster.com:

McKinnis, along with Don Logan and Jim Copeland, purchased B.A.S.S. from ESPN in 2010, and then sold controlling interest in the organization to Anderson Media in the fall of 2017. He was the leader of JM Associates, producing award winning television and Internet shows about fishing and the outdoors.

McKinnis was a member of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, and the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame.

To read more of this article, visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.