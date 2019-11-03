Jed Dugger Announces His Candidacy For Arkansas State Representative

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Jed Dugger announces he is running for Arkansas State Representative District 89 in a youtube video this morning (Nov. 3).

District 89 includes a portion of Springdale in Washington County.

Dugger grew up in the city of Springdale and is a small business owner. He plans to focus on job growth, conservative values, and religious liberty. Dugger is an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Springdale and a strong supporter of conservative values. He is pro-life and an NRA member.

“I have grown up in the Springdale area all my life and as a local small-business owner, I understand the important issues facing the residents and businesses of District 89. Northwest Arkansas is the economic engine of our state, and our local jobs and state economy depend on elected officials that take a common-sense, business approach to legislative reforms. I will fight for sound fiscal policies and tax relief for all Arkansans. I will unequivocally advocate for conservative values. I am a Christian, and I will stand up for religious liberty. I am pro-life, and I will be an advocate for the unborn, and I will always defend our Second Amendment. With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89.” He says.

Dugger also plans to combat the opioid crisis by working non-profit and faith-based programs. He plans to encourage prevention, recovery, and rehabilitation to bring an end to this crisis.

According to the Youtube post: “His campaign will focus on issues important to Springdale residents like strengthening the job market and local economy, lowering taxes and cutting regulations, advocating for conservative values, protecting the second amendment and defending religious liberty.”

Dugger plans to file for office at the State Capitol in Little Rock Monday.