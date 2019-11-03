Little Rock Police Investigating Shooting

LITTLE ROCK, AR (THV11) -Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

According to LRPD Spokesperson Officer Eric Barnes, police were called to a shooting at the Staybridge Suites at on South University just before 10a.m. Sunday.

Two juveniles, a male and a female, are in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Police say there was some sort of party in a second floor room were an altercation of some sort extended into this morning.

Detectives are on the scene looking for suspect information. The names and ages of the victims is not being released.